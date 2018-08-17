TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 17 August 2018 17:07 CET

10 Persons trapped In Building collapse in Jabi - Abuja

By The Nigerian Voice

Unconfirmed reports said that one person died when the four-storied building under construction collapsed on the workers and food sellers in the Jabi area of the city.

It was gathered the building had been abandoned for over 15 years by the owner who recently mobilised workers to continue the construction of the structure.

Officials of the Federal Capital Territory Development Authority have arrived at the scene to commence rescue of the trapped victims.

we will update you as the story develops.


