General News | 16 August 2018 13:16 CET

President Buhari writes National Assembly, extends vacation

By The Nigerian Voice

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has written to the National Assembly to extended his 10-day vacation.

The letter signed by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, stated that the extension was necessitated in order for the president to complete and receive the results of a series of tests recommended by his doctors.

Part of the letter reads: “The President had planned to return to Abuja this evening (Sunday), but was advised to complete the test cycle before returning.

“The notice has since been dispatched to the Senate President, and Speaker, House of Representatives. Mr President expresses his sincere gratitude to Nigerians for their concern, prayers and kind wishes.”


