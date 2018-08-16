Maternal Mortality: Borno Trains Health Facility Managers, Wdc On Pbf

The Borno State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, (BSPHCDA) under the leadership of the Executive Director, Dr. Sule Meleh through 'Additional Financing- Nigeria States Health Investment Project' (AF-NSHIP), a World Bank Assisted Project has organised a week- long intensive training on Performance Based Financing (PFB) for Health Facility Managers and Ward Development Chairmen (WDC).

This is to address increasing rate of Maternal Mortality and Child - related health issues, as well as ensure transparency, accountability and community ownership in strengthening the Health system in the state.

The Facility Managers and WDCs were drawn from Hawul, Shani, Kwaya- Kusar and Bayo Local Government Area, which are part of the 2nd Scale Up to benefit from the project in the state. While the Facilitator were officials and Verifiers from National Primary Health Care Development Agency and BSPHCDA.

The training which kick -started on Tuesday 14th August, 2018 at the Conference Hall, Emerald Top Hill Hotel, Gombe State, is expected to end on Saturday 18th, which will climax to signing of Purchase Contract Documents (PCDs) between the BSPHCDA, the selected Facilities and General Hospitals in each of the wards in the four Council Areas.

Dr. Meleh who was represented by the State Project Coordinator, Mrs. Habiba Saidu at the Opening Ceremony said, the training, is timely, in view of the present commitments and dedication accorded to the health sector by Borno State Government, under the leadership of Governor Kashim Shettima.

Addressing the participants, Saidu said, at the end of the training, contract signing and fulfilment of all PBF guidelines, 50% investment credit/seed funds will be disbursed based on each business plan submitted to the agency by the contracted institutions to start production.

She noted that, to properly monitor implementation, judicious and transparent execution of the funds with community involvement, all stakeholders need to be trained on PBF to achieve the desired Universal Health Coverage in the state.

Saidu therefore urged all the participants to make good use of the training, so that when they go to the fields, they would be able to identify any gaps or problems in the facilities that need to be addressed as soon as possible.

Some of the Participants who spoke at the events, District Head of Wandali in Kwaya Kusar, Alh. Adam Maina Idris and Facility Manager of Teli PHC, Clinic, Mallam Mohammed Ali commended Organizers of the training, as according to them, would increase their knowledge on Modern Day Health Practices in mitigating some of the challenges in the health sector.