TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

International | 16 August 2018 00:22 CET

CPJ welcomes release of Nigerian journalist Jones Abiri

By Committee to Protect Journalists

New York, August 15, 2018--The Committee to Protect Journalists welcomes the release today after over two years in detention of Jones Abiri, publisher and editor-in-chief of the Weekly Source newspaper. CPJ urges Nigerian authorities to drop all charges against Abiri and ensure those responsible for his over two years in detention without trial or family visitation are held accountable.

"Jones Abiri should never have been arrested nor kept in detention by the Department of State Security for over two years, and we call for all charges against him to be dropped immediately," Muthoki Mumo, CPJ's sub-Saharan Africa representative, said today from Nairobi, Kenya. "The ongoing efforts to prosecute Jones Abiri are a grave indication of the lengths to which the government of President Muhammadu Buhari will go to intimidate journalists in Nigeria."

On June 21, 2018, 20 organizations joined CPJ in writing a letter to Buhari calling for Abiri's release.





