Borno State Police Command Warns Tricycle Operators

The Commissioner Of Police Borno State Warns Tricycle Operators To Desist Forthwith From Lawless Conduct That May Jeopardize The Peace And Security Of Maiduguri Residents Or Face The Wrath Of The Law.

The Commissioner of Police Borno State, CP Damian Chukwu is disillusioned at the continued criminal and other unbecoming conduct capable of causing breach of public peace in Maiduguri Metropolis and its environs. Perpetrators of these acts of lawlessness are mostly Keke Napep/Tricycle operators.

2. It would be recalled that following the protest embarked upon by different groups of Tricycle riders on Monday, 30th July, 2018, the Commissioner of Police swung into action; disbanded the State Central Motor Traffic Department (Central MTD) and ordered investigations into allegations of extortion leveled against security personnel.

3. Despite the above gratifying measures by the command, lawless conduct of the tri-cyclists which include brazen disobedience of traffic laws, mob actions, rioting and other acts capable of causing breach of peace has continued unabated.

4. The command also observes the flagrant disobedience of state laws and the rising acts of criminality such as robbery, diversion of passengers from their normal destinations for untoward purposes, acid attacks, molestation of unsuspecting passengers etc.

5.) In view of the above, the Commissioner of Police hereby warns that the Command will not fold its arms and watch criminals in whatever name or guise unleash mayhem on law abiding people of the State. Also, in line with the series of meetings with the leadership of various groups of the Keke Operators, the Commissioner further warns that henceforth, Keke riders/operators found violating the laws or caught fomenting trouble will be dealt with in line with provisions of extant laws.

6. The command once again reiterates its continued commitment to the safety of lives and properties and the maintenance of public order and urges all aggrieved persons not to take the laws into their hands but to always resort to lawful ways of addressing or pressing forth their grievances.

DSP EDET OKON

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

BORNO STATE COMMAND.