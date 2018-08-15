Schedule Of APC Primaries For 2019 General Election Released

APC PRIMARIES TO HOLD AS FOLLOWS:-

1) State House of Assembly Primaries

15th Sept, 2018

2) Fed House of Reps

19th Sept, 2018

3) Senate

23rd Sept, 2018

4) Governorship Primaries

28th Sept, 2018

5) Presidential Primaries

6th October, 2018.



