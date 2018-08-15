Honour & Respect Press Freedom :NUJ urge Nigeria Police To Release Journalist

The Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, Tuesday night urged the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Kpotum Idris, to respect the freedom of the press in the country, where scores of journalists are harassed and some remain behind bars, and control over information has been deepening.

“The NUJ is horrified by the constant harassment and molestation of journalists by the police and other agents of the state and requests that such should abate forthwith, the body said.

“It should be noted that confidentiality of sources is necessary for good journalism to flourish and journalists should not be coerced into revealing such sources.

“We call for the immediate and unconditional release of Samuel Ogundipe and an end to all forms of impunity against the media.”

Samuel Ogundipe was arrested for reporting on the report sent to the Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbanjo by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris on the sacked and detained DG of SSS, Malam Lawal Daura.