Cashless: Eko Disco to eliminate use of cash payment

The Management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company Plc (EKEDC), has urged customers to embrace modern electronic payment for electricity consumption, as it works towards eliminating cash payment.

Mr Joseph Esenwa, the company’s Chief Financial Officer disclosed this in Lagos that the effort was to reduce payment queues at some of the EKEDC offices.

He said that embracing the electronic payment option would make customers enjoy conveniences.

Esenwa enjoined customers to take advantage of new multiple payment channels been provided by the company to ensure convenient and seamless payments and purchase of tokens.

He explained that the new payment options were designed to offer all customers security, greater convenience and choice, and also intended to make the payment process more efficient.

According to Esenwa, the company is working towards stopping receiving cash payment in its offices because it has provided many robust options for customers to pay electricity bills.

“There is really no need to come to the office for payment.

`` Customers will save themselves from the inconvenience of being defrauded if they always make payments through our approved channels and collect their receipts

``By expanding our payment platforms, customers can now make payments and purchase tokens seamlessly by using scratch card vouchers,.

“These are sold by vendors and agents across its networks.

“An example is Quick teller which can be accessed on mobile devices and through internet banking on online banking portals.

``We are committed to providing our customers with the greatest level of customer service and introducing these multiple secure and convenient payment channels is yet another aspect of our service offering,’’ he said

The EKEDC boss said that the company had created a whistle-blowing platform to enable customers reveal or report illegal and unethical activities in a safe, confidential and secure manner for immediate attention.

He said the platform, allows customers report anonymously by making using of multiple channels; a toll free hotline; an email platform; a web-based service and a mobile app available on ios and Android.

Esenwa explained that the new platform is one of the many measures put in place to encourage a culture of transparency and accountability.

He said that with the introduction of the platform, customers can now confidentially report matters bothering on fraud, bribery, extortion; energy theft through illegal connections, vandalism and all actions detrimental to the society.

In his words: “Connecting our customers directly with the professional services provider is responsible for the management the platform.

“This has provided a means for us to work together with the customers to expose all forms of illegal and unethical behaviour on our network.

He stressed that Eko disco was committed to the highest standards of openness, probity and accountability.

“Our subscription to the whistleblowing platform is in line with our core values of professionalism, integrity and discipline, and our commitment to uphold the highest ethical standards in all our dealings with our publics”

``Intending whistleblowers can make reports in English, Igbo, Hausa or Yoruba by calling the audit & compliance department on 09078102765 & 09078102787 or email [email protected] | [email protected] .