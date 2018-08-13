Several gunshots leave more Anglophones dead in Cameroon as the world remains deaf and blind

Long serving President of Cameroon, Paul Biya, was about to fly to Geneva on Sunday morning, and roads from his palace to the international airport in Yaounde were shut.

Mr. Biya was on his way for a medical vacation and some wellness exercises in Switzerland as well as some rest, activists said, two months ahead of his seventh presidential run in October. But at home, his country was on fire.

While anger continued to rise over recent viral videos about extrajudicial killings by the army in Cameroon’s far north , on Friday and Saturday, more deaths were recorded in the Anglophone area.

Activists said one person was shot dead in front of a petrol station in Bali Nyonga.

“They fired gunshots at my gate. I am scared and we have been indoors,” a Ntanfoang resident told local Mimi Mefo info.

On Friday, a gruesome discovery was made in Batibo, Momo Division.

The lifeless bodies of three civilians were discovered lying along Batibo-Ambo road. Residents said the victims hailed from Kuruku village in Batibo subdivision.

They quoted the driver who transported the victims as saying that hours earlier, they were removed from the vehicle by Cameroonian soldiers at the army camp in Ambo village on their way to Batibo under the presumption that they looked like Ambazonian fighters.

The driver drove to Batibo with the other passengers and on his way back from Batibo town, he was shocked to see the civilians lying lifeless, some two kilometres away from the army camp in Ambo-Batibo.

The military has not reacted to the allegation, and Today News Africa could not independently verify those claims. There are often outright lies, exaggerations and unfounded allegations and accusations by both sides and attempts to verify every piece of information are very hard.

Meanwhile, activists said Lobake village in Konye sub division of the south west of Cameroons was set ablaze on Saturday afternoon.



Set on fire



Set on fire

Residents fled to the woods for safety while some old and young ones were feared dead.

Security forces were again blamed although nothing could be independently verified by this newspaper.

Angphones have been protesting in Cameroon since late 2016 for justice and equality. They have blamed the government in Yaounde for marginalizing them and favoring Francophones.

But ordinary Francophones being bombed by Boko Haram in the north, and millions others who live in squalor and hopelessness in the center, west and east regions, have often reacted in disbelief, saying the problem in Cameroon was Paul Biya, an 80-something-year-old man who has been in power for almost four decades and failed to build infrastructure or develop the central African country.

Crisis Group has said that the most impoverished part is Cameroon’s far north where Boko Haram has been bombing since 2014. Thousands of people have been killed there while hundreds of thousands have been displaced.

Schools, as well as hospitals in the region, remain shut. Humanitarian assistance does not seem to be enough.

Yet, despite the killings by Boko Haram and the Cameroonian army, the International community has remained deaf and blind.