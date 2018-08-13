United States Lawyer, Bruce E. Fein, Pledges To Drag President Buhari, Maj. Gen Buratai & Ors To ICC

A renowned American constitutional attorney, human rights and international lawyer, Bruce E. Fein has reinsteated his committment to seek for justice for the persecuted people of Eastern Nigeria. In a press release at the end of a Symposium at the University of Chicago, he declared:

"On August 4, 2018, I spoke to hundreds of enthusiastic members of the Eastern Region diaspora at Chicago State University. The address was videotaped. I elaborated on the status of our lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia under the Torture Victims Protection Act for the extrajudicial killings or torture of ten peaceful Eastern Region heroes for protesting the human rights atrocities of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government. The sixteen individual Nigerian defendants include archvillain Tukur Yusuf Buratai.

I explained that litigation moves slowly. Patience, unity, and financial support are indispensable to success. And that our courageous and subjugated Eastern Region plaintiffs need and deserve the moral support of the diaspora.

I also addressed the ongoing effort to assemble the voluminous evidence of war crimes or crimes against humanity perpetrated under the command and control of President Buhari and Chief of Army Staff Buratai since the former’s 2015 inauguration to present to the Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to justify her opening investigations of both culprits. No official—even a head of state—is immune from prosecution by the ICC. I explained that any changes or restructuring of sovereign authority in Nigeria would need the support of the United Nations as has occurred in Namibia, East Timor, and South Sudan.

The diaspora at the event highly resolved that the sacrifices of the brave men and women in the Eastern Region, the living and the dead, to advance the cause of liberty and justice shall not have been in vain; and, that the Region shall have a new birth of freedom that will endure for the ages".