Rousing welcome for Osodieme at Onitsha North, South

It was a carnival of sorts at Onitsha North and South Local Government headquarters Thursday as the wife of Governor of Anambra State, Chief (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme) arrived on annual empowerment tour of communities in the respective councils to rousing reception and cultural displays by dance troupes.

The Community tour is an outreach programme embarked-on in collaboration with the state Ministry of Social, Children and Women Affairs targeted at indigent women, the physically challenged and children in the twenty-one local Government Areas of Anambra State.

(L-R): Wife of Governor of Anambra State, Her Excellency, Chief (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme) received by Wife Transition Chairman of Onitsha North Mrs. Chizoba Agha-Mba on arrival at Onitsha North Local Government for 2018 Community Tour recently.

Speaking at Onitsha South Council headquarters, Osodieme said the Obiano administration will never compromise on the interest and wellbeing of ndi Anambra.

In her words: “I can attest that the Willie Obiano-led government is bent on building a lifetime legacy in service of our people. That is why he is working to fulfill on promises made to ndi Anambra. He cannot abandon you because you are part of history that made him the 21-over-21 Governor when he won in all the twenty-one local governments of Anambra state.”

In the same vein at Onitsha North headquarters, Osodieme restated her earlier promise to build old people's homes across the three senatorial districts of Anambra State announcing that the foundation stones for the homes will be laid soon. She pledged to sustain the work her NGO, Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFÉ) by touching the lives of the needy across the state and where it mattered.

Cross-section of groups during the 2018 Community tour to Onitsha North and South Local Governments recently.

Furthermore, Osodieme emphasized the importance of maternal and childcare and called on pregnant and nursing mothers to make use of medical provisions at the health centres. She also thanked the people of the Council areas for the wonderful reception and urged them to continue supporting the government programmes.

In her remarks, Member Representing Orumba South Constituency at the State House of Assembly and Chairman House Committee on Women Affairs, Princess Nikky Ugochukwu, said that Osodieme’s annual tour of communities has become a source of good tidings for many women and called on the people to support her efforts and that of the government. Also, Honourable Beverly Nkem Ikpeazu, representing Onitsha South two constituency commended Osodieme for sustaining her amazing philanthropy for the benefit of ndi Anambra and thanked her coming to Onitsha South. Also member representing Onitsha South one Constituency, Honourable Patrick Aniuno thanked Osodieme for being the mother to all in Anambra, without segregation.

At Onitsha North Council headquarters, the Commissioner for Indigenous Artwork, tourism and Culture, Mrs. Sally Mbanefo, espoused the virtues of Osodieme as an exemplary woman who has made it possible for other women to play active role through her husband, the governor of Anambra State. She thanked Osodieme for her charitable heart and called on residents of Onitsha North to continue to support the Obiano administration.

Earlier, the Transition Chairman of Onitsha South, Prince Jerry Asoanya, said the advent of the Obiano government has given Onitsha city the best gift of peace and tranquility like never before and recounted the ugly past years when dare-devil robbers ravaged the city and its environs. On his part, the Transition Chairman of Onitsha North Council Area, Chief Patrick Aghamba, said that governor Obiano’s giant strides in community development, youth empowerment, agricultural and education are proofs of governance predicted on the wellbeing of the people.

(L-R): Member representing Onitsha South-2 constituency, Hon. Beverly Ikpeazu, wife of Governor of Anambra State, Her Excellency, Chief (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme), and Wife of Deputy Speaker Anambra State House of Assembly, Mrs. Sylvia Oseke, at Onitsha South Local Government for 2018 Community Tour recently.

The Governor's wife also presented bags of rice, school bags, exercise books, and mosquito nets to indigent widows and physically challenged at the event.