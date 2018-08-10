Headlines | 10 August 2018 13:05 CET
National Assembly Invasion: Police Interim report Indicts Former DG Lawal Daura & DSS
A Police report signed by the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, made available to The Nigerian Voice on Thursday night has indicted the former DG DSS Lawal Daura, in the invasion of the National Assembly by DSS agents.
In the report which was submitted to the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo it indicated that Daura acted alone and never consulted other security agencies, the IGP report stated.