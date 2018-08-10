FG calls on Nigerians to sleep inside Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs) every night

The Federal Government has advised Nigerians to sleep inside the Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs) every night.

Dr. Audu Mohammed, National Coordinator, National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP), made the call at the third quarter media chat with the theme: "The use of LLIN for Malaria Prevention", on Friday in Abuja.

Mohammed, who was represented by Dr Perpetua Uhomoibhi, Director, NMEP, said that malaria was still a major morbidity and mortality in the country.

He explained that Nigerians must adopt the right health seeking behaviour for the elimination of malaria.

He said that Nigeria has adopted the use of LLINs as one of its interventions for malaria prevention in Nigeria, it is recommended that every person sleep inside LLIN every night.

The Coordinator explained that LLINs were a type of mosquito net that was treated with insecticides that repel and kill mosquitoes.

According to him, LLINs were safe and effective to protect yourself and family members against malaria and it was given free of charge at government health centres as well as during community LLINs campaigns.

He said that correctly using an LLIN every night significantly reduces a person's risk of getting malaria and save the time and money that a person would lose from getting malaria

''You can also buy LLIN at a reduced price from health shops like pharmaceutical stores, chemist shops and supermarkets.

''To use and care for your LLIN, tuck the LLIN under your mat, mattress or bed, sew if torn and wash with bar soap if dirty. Do not use LLINs for fishing or covering crops or animals," he said.

The coordinator disclosed that the WHO 2017 report indicated 57.3 million estimated cases of malaria in the country while only about 12.4 million cases were confirmed.

Mohammed enjoined the media to educate Nigerians on guidelines for treatment of malaria which recommended diagnosis in all suspected cases before administration of treatment.

Mr. Okoko Okefu, Head, Integrated Vector Management (IVM) Branch, National Malaria Elimination Programme said, the situation of Malaria Indicator Survey (MIS) in the country indicates 27% in 2015 as against 42% in 2010.

According to him, the LLIN are very safe; it has been approved by WHO and tested by NAFDAC. It does not cause harm to humans, it repels and kills mosquitoes that come in contact with the nets.

Okefu explains the benefits of sleeping inside the net every night;

" It protect you and your family from mosquitoes that spread malaria.

"pregnant woman will not have miscarriage.

" It is easier to hang the net than to treat malaria.

" it saves live, money and valuable time".