Okowa Bags Waterman Award In Abuja, As EXCO Approves More Projects For DELSU

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has bagged The Waterman Award of the Nigerian Water Supply Association in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the water sector in the state.

This was the fallout of the briefing of the State Commissioner for Water Resources Development, Sir Fidelis Tilije, during the State Executive Council (EXCO) meeting held on Tuesday at Government House, Asaba.

Speaking after the meeting, the State Commissioner for Information, Ogbueshi Patrick Ukah, said that the Governor, who was represented by Sir Tilije, was decorated with the award by the Minister for Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, during the 1st International Conference/Exhibition On Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene held in Abuja.

Ogbueshi Ukah also disclosed that EXCO commended the free eye treatment initiated by the wife of the state Governor, Dame Edit Okowa, in conjunction with the state Ministry of Health, who carried out free surgeries for Deltans, especially those poor rural dwellers who would not have been able to pay for such surgeries.

On infrastructural developments, the Commissioner for Information stated that two projects were approved for the Abraka and Asaba campuses of the Delta State University.

He said that the award of the contract for the completion of the construction of a multi-purpose Lecture Theatre at the Abraka campus was approved, as well as the award of the contract for the completion of the construction of Faculty of Environmental Science in Asaba campus.

Ogbueshi Ukah further revealed that Council also approved the construction of Burutu Township Roads (Phase III) in Burutu Local Government Area.