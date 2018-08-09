Magu Assures FBI on Fight Against Cyber criminals

The Acting Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has assured the Federal Bureau of Intelligence, FBI, that the Commission would intensify its fight against cybercriminals in the country.

He lauded the collaboration between the Commission and the agency, saying that the recent raid tagged “Operation Wire Wire”, which led to the arrest of over 32 suspected cybercriminals, was a welcome development.

MR.EZIMA RECEIVED AN AWARD ON BEHALF OF EFCC CHAIRMAN

Speaking on Thursday, August 9, 2018 in Lagos during a presentation of certificates by the Assistant Legal Attaché, of the United States Consulate General, Lagos, Mark F.Grimm, to EFCC operatives, Magu, who spoke through the Zonal Head, Akaninyene Ezima, said: “We believe that this kind of collaboration will continue between both organizations.”

He added that “Operation Wire Wire” had sent a strong message to Nigerians and the rest of the world that there “is no hiding place for criminals.

“Some have been charged to court, while others are awaiting arraignment.”

He also charged the operatives to work harder so that their efforts could be better recognized by other anti-corruption agencies across the world.

Earlier in his address, Grimm thanked the Commission as well as the operatives for their cooperation during the operation.

He also assured the Commission that such collaborations would continue as part of efforts to check the activities of cyber criminals in the country.