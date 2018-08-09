TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Politics | 9 August 2018

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, visits IBB

By The Nigerian Voice
Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, Wednesday, visited former President General Ibrahim Babangida.

In a tweet, Dr Saraki posted a picture of himself and the former military Head of State with a caption. “Dropped in to pay my respects to General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida. Always happy to be with a father and a leader.”

Some in the social media have trolled Saraki over the visit, questioning the wisdom of the Senate leader visiting Buhari who truncated transition to democracy. But others were quick to reply that President Muhammadu Buhari who presides over the nation’s democracy also truncated a running democracy when he overthrew ex-President Shehu Shagari in a military putsch in 1983.

Besides, leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress, including Buhari, also paid homage to Babangida in his Minna country home ahead of 2015 elections.


