Borno State Government Endorses New Dfid/pcni Ensure Program

The Vice Chairman, Presidential Committee On the North East Initiative, Alhaji Tijani M. Tumsa did the intervention in line with the federal Government’s plan to foster the safe, dignified and sustainable return of its citizens with provision of basic services and livelihood support.

He said PCNI will continue to work closely with partners such as DfID to facilitate the inclusive and coordinated recovery of Borno State and the entire region.

A statement issued Wednesday by the Head Public Relations Unit, PCNI, Alhaji Abdulkadir Alkassim said both parties agreed to partner with each other to achieve the purpose the program was meant for in the state and entire South east region.

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state said," On behalf of the government and people of Borno state, I wish to acknowledge the extensive support of the Department For International Development and UKAID (DFID) to Borno State and her people in this trying time".

"Several support programmes have over the years enabled us to proactively address the crisis in our State head on. It is in keeping with this tradition of collaboration and support that DFID, in Partnership with PCNI and the EU, is again initiating the enabling sustained recovery in Northeast Nigeria (ENSURE) program," Shettima said.

"This is a $4 (million dollar) Technical Assistance program that will provide the added capacity to address the challenges that have been thrown up by the insurgency in Borno State.

"We wish to reiterate the support of the government and people of Borno State to this laudable program and express Borno States continued support for the lifetime of the program.

"Borno State is grateful to Federal Government of Nigeria through PCNI and Her Majesty’s Government for the continued effort, support and interventions to restore peace and prosperity in Borno State," Shettima added