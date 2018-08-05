Senator Adamu Faults Saraki’s Exit From APC to PDP

Sen. Abdullahi Adamu (APC-Nasarawa) has faulted the defection of the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, from the All Progressives Congress(APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Adamu, who made this known in an interview with newsmen in Abuja on Friday, said “Saraki had stepped on banana peel and should be prepared to bear the consequences of his action.

“If Saraki knows political intricacies and the political terrain or the path where the banana peel in political landscape is, he will be more cautious.

“The way he is going now, he has obviously stepped on banana peel and only God knows how far he will slip.

“I will not pretend. I think he made a mistake and he took a wrong decision. He will have stories to tell along the line.

“It is not the best he could have done. He had a duty to his father to keep the flag of the family flying but the way he is going, I do not think he is doing that.”

He then urged Saraki to step down to avert consequences, adding that “he should honourably return the crown or be ready to bear the consequences.”

Adamu, who is the Head of pro-Buhari Support Group in the Senate, vowed that with the defection, it would not be business as usual.

He explained that “the defection of Saraki and the other lawmakers is a game changer. “We expect them to do it amicably and peacefully. They should make sure they do not run away with our crown.

“If they think they will go and nothing will happen and that it will be business as usual, then they need to think again.

“I will not say whether we will take steps or not take steps. We hope that between now and resumption of Senate plenary, more events will unfold. We do not want to be in a hurry to speculate.”

The lawmaker, however, said that if Saraki insisted on leading a senate with majority of lawmakers from the APC, there would be repercussions.

On the belief that Saraki did not do anything constitutionally wrong by defecting, and that there was a precedence where former Speaker of House of Representatives, Aminu Tambuwal, defected but remained the Speaker, Adamu said “it will not happen this time. We are more educated on the rules now.”

On gale of defections from the ruling party, Adamu said he would not want any member to leave the party again, noting, however, that it was a free world and everyone was at liberty to join the party of his or her choice.