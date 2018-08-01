Customs impounds N21m Tramadol, Cannabis in Sokoto

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Sokoto Area Command has impounded 68 cartons of tramadol and 120 kilogrammes of cannabis worth N21 million as well as six cartons of expired cigarettes.

The Area Comptroller, Nasiru Ahmed, while handing over the seized items to the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the National Food and Drugs Administration Commission (NAFDAC) on Tuesday said the tramadol was abandoned in a house within the Sokoto metropolis and that it was worth N20 million.

The cannabis worth N1.1 million was seized at Kamba border concealed in bales of second-hand clothes.

Ahmed said that the Indian hemp was highly concentrated and was brought into the country from the Benin Republic.

-Ships&Ports-