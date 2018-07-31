Chief Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Defections Of Senate President And Kwara State Governor To PDP

A people's Democratic Party Chieftan, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to the defection of Senate President Bukola Saraki and Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The two prominent figures made separate announcements Tuesday evening.

Fani-Kayode, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain said he was delighted by the development.

He tweeted: “Great to hear that my friend and brother Senate President @bukolasaraki, together with the Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara, have finally dumped the Association of Pedophiles and Coprophiliacs (APC), stepped out of the darkness and joined the forces of light. Thanks be to God.”