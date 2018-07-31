EFCC Grills Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, is currently being grilled by officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

This is coming few days after operatives of the anti graft agency laid siege on his home at Apo Legislative Quarters, Abuja.

Ekweremadu arrived at the anti-graft agency’s office in Abuja between 9-10:00 a.m. “He is currently at the interrogation room,” a source said. “We have some questions for him bordering on corruption. “But we do not know yet when he would be released, we will know this by 5:00 p.m.”