BBC Africa Eye - new investigation - Rehab Nightmare: Drugs, Chain sand Canes
Rehab Nightmare: Drugs, Chains and Canes exposes torture at a Somali rehab clinic in Kenya. Islamic rehab centres offer to help those suffering from drug addiction or mental health problems in Eastleigh, a Somali neighbourhood in Kenya's capital, Nairobi.
But reporter Jamal Osman finds that behind closed doors at one clinic, patients are routinely abused, beaten and forced to drink a toxic liquid called "harmala".
The full documentary can be seen here:
And a 5min embeddable version is available here:
*please note these videos contain disturbing scenes