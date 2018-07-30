TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 30 July 2018 08:56 CET

Troops Intercept Boko Haram Hostage In Borno State

By Ahmed Abu, The Nigerian Voice, Maiduguri

Troops of 28 Task Force Brigade deployed in operation LAFIYA DOLE on 29 July 2018 intercepted one Zainab Mohammed-15 years, at Gubla who escaped from Boko Haram terrorists camp.

Colonel Kingsley Samuel, DDAPR, 7 Division, Nigerian Army Maiduguri in a statement Sunday said the Troops also successfully repelled an attack by the terrorists.

Items recovered include:
a. One AK 47 rifle.
b. One Magazine containing four rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition.

The hostage will be handed over to the appropriate authority on completion of investigation.


