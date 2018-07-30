General News | 30 July 2018 08:56 CET
Troops Intercept Boko Haram Hostage In Borno State
Troops of 28 Task Force Brigade deployed in operation LAFIYA DOLE on 29 July 2018 intercepted one Zainab Mohammed-15 years, at Gubla who escaped from Boko Haram terrorists camp.
Colonel Kingsley Samuel, DDAPR, 7 Division, Nigerian Army Maiduguri in a statement Sunday said the Troops also successfully repelled an attack by the terrorists.
Items recovered include:
a. One AK 47 rifle.
b. One Magazine containing four rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition.
The hostage will be handed over to the appropriate authority on completion of investigation.