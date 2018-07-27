TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 27 July 2018 14:01 CET

Senator Dino Melaye Regains Freedom From his abductors

By The Nigerian Voice

Kidnapped Senator representing Kogi West, Senator Dino Melaye has been freed by his abductors after 11 hours with them.

In a comment on his Twitter handle, he said “I thank God once again for escaping another dangerous attack, I also thank Nigerians for their prayers and show of Love. Spent 11 hours in the wilderness traumatized but God preserved me. God is the best and in whom ONLY I trust. They will continue to try. WE SHALL OVERCOME,”


