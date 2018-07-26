DELTA APC CRISIS: Jones Erue, Ogodo-led Factions Go Underground

As the crisis rocking the Delta State All Progressives Congress (APC), continues to rage on, the faction led by Prophet Jones Ode-Erue and Mr Cyril Abeye Ogodo have gone underground.

The faction led by Mr Ogodo, has the support of the 2015 governorship candidate, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, the former Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly (DTHA), Victor Ochei, one of the governorship in the 2019 general election, Chief Cairo Ojougboh among other political gladiators in the state.

The Jone Ode-Erue-led faction has the likes of a gubernatorial candidate in the 2007, 2011 and 2015 governorship race, Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru, the incumbent Senator representing Delta Central in the National Assembly (NASS), Ovie Omo-Agege and others.

Recently, the former national chairman of APC, John Odigie Oyegun, inaugurated the Ogodo faction while the incumbent national chairman and former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, sworn-in the Jone Ode-Erue faction.

In his decision Tuesday when the national Chairman of the All Progressives Congress met with the warring factions of urged that the Prophet Jones Ode Erue-led chairman should remain the state chairman, while other positions in the state executive would be harmonized to accommodate the interests of all parties.

Painstaking efforts made by our correspondent to get reactions from the Mr Ogodo-led faction met brick walls.

But a close associate of Ogodo who do not want the name on print said, “I think they have been asked not to speak with the press”.