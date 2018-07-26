Senator Dino Melaye abducted by unknown persons – Murray-Bruce
Senator Ben Murray-Bruce on Thursday raised an alarm that Senator Dino Melaye has been abducted by known persons, while he was on his way to Kogi State for a court hearing.
On his Twitter handle, Murray-Bruce revealed that Melaye’s brother, Moses Melaye informed him of the abduction.
He wrote; “I have just been informed by Moses Melaye, @dino_melaye’s brother, that Dino has been abducted by unknown persons in a Toyota Sienna that blocked their car and overpowered them on their way to Kogi to answer to Dino’s court case. Let’s be on the watch out. Will keep you updated.”
See tweet:
Ben Murray-Bruce
@benmurraybruce
I have just been informed by Moses Melaye, @dino_melaye ’s brother, that Dino has been abducted by unknown persons in a Toyota Sienna that blocked their car and overpowered them on their way to Kogi to answer to Dino’s court case. Lets be on the watch out. Will keep you updated.