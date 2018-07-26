TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

International | 26 July 2018 08:52 CET

Body of newborn discovered in airplane toilet

By The Nigerian Voice
The body of a newborn baby was discovered on a local flight in India on Wednesday, the police have revealed.

The baby appeared to have been delivered on board in the toilet and had toilet paper stuffed in its mouth, reports NDTV.

Police suspected that the mother is an underage girl on the flight. She has been detained by the police after all the female passengers on board the plane were questioned.

The police are investigating if the baby was stillborn or had been born alive.

In a statement released by the airline, AirAsia, “the matter has been reported to DGCA and the airline's staff are attending to other guests and cooperating with Delhi Police. We will be assisting in the investigation and cooperating with all concerned agencies,” it said.


