Major General Augustine Chris Chukwudi Agundu Is  appointed Commander Operation Safe Haven Jos

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin has approved the appointment of Major General Augustine Chris Chukwudi Agundu as the Commander, Operation Safe Haven. He is to take over from Major General Anthony Atolagbe who has been redeployed to Defence Headquarters and appointed Director of Campaign Planning.

The posting which takes immediate effect is in order to reinvigorate Operation Safe Haven to meet contemporary challenges.

JOHN AGIM

Brigadier General

Acting Director Defence Information