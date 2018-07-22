Gowon Demands The Arrest Of Miyetti Allah Officials

Gowon spoke on Saturday at the Benue People’s House, Makurdi when he visited Governor Samuel Ortom to commiserate with the government and the people of the state over the wanton killings and destruction of properties in the state

Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, has said the ongoing killings around the country could lead to a religious war if not quickly checked by the Federal Government.

Gowon, who spoke on Saturday at the Benue People’s House, Makurdi when he visited Governor Samuel Ortom to commiserate with the government and the people of the state over the wanton killings and destruction of properties in the state, also said the time had come for the leaders of the MIyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria to be arrested.

He said it was said that several innocent and unarmed villagers had been killed by armed herdsmen.

Gowon said: “Security agencies should invite and question the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore who had threatened to unleash violence on Benue State and later justified the killings and their roles.

“I am sad and worried at the religious dimension the killings are assuming.

“It is worrisome to see innocent people being killed.

“Government should make more efforts to tackle the insecurity situation in the country before it descends into a full religious war.”

Ortom, who was represented by his deputy, Benson Abounu, thanked Gowon for commiserating with the people of the state as well as lending his voice to the call on the Federal Government to take decisive actions to end the violence.