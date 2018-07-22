Senator Ademola Adeleke emerges PDP candidate for Osun governorship election

The Senator representing Osun West Senatorial District, Senator Ademola Adeleke has emerged as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic (PDP) in the September 22nd governorship election in the state.

He won the ticket of the party in the primary election conducted in Osogbo, the state capital on Saturday.

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State, who is the Chairman of the election panel declared that Adeleke scored 1,569 votes and that Mr Akin Ogunbiyi, the Chief Executive Officer of Mutual Benefit Assurance came second with 1,562 votes.

He said that Alhaji Fatai Akinbade, a former Secretary to the State Government, scored 56 votes while Mr Nathaniel Oke, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) scored 3 votes.

Dickson said that a total number of expected delegates was 3,448 while the total number of accredited voters who participated in the election were 3,246. He said 56 votes were voided,