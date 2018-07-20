Phccima Boss, Federal Lawmaker, Others Drum Support For Re-introduction Of Nigerian History In School Curricular

As part of her Corporate Social Responsibility, and efforts geared towards establishing Port Harcourt as an education tourism destination, Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce on Saturday 14th July 2018 collaborated with the Community Conciliation and Development Initiative (CCADI) and the traditional stool of Ada Ekpeye-Logbo II of Ekpeye Kingdom for the 2018 edition of Quiz Nigeriana Schools Competition - a classic Heritage Quiz contest in Nigeria focusing on Nigeria historical information, current affairs, culture, literature, arts, geography, environment, places, events, dates, music and personalities for private secondary schools in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The highly competitive and educative event saw Jephthah Comprehensive Secondary School, Port Harcourt, carting home the trophy, outclassing 37 others to clinch the top prize, while Celia’s International College and Citadel Group of Schools emerge second and third respectively.

In his opening remark as Chairman of the occasion, President of Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Dr. Emi Membere-Otaji described the Quiz Nigeriana as a novelty that is not just educative for the students, but also a source of enlightenment for every Nigerian to be abreast with. He said the abolition of Nigerian History in our school curricular was a grave mistake but expressed happiness that the decision has been rescinded. He said the re-introduction of the Nigerian History in our schools curricular will enable the upcoming generation to be abreast with where they are coming from and help correct the anomalies to build peace and a better Nigeria.

He said as part of PHCCIMA’s Corporate Social Responsibility policy, they will continue to show commitment towards programmes of this nature that seeks to educate, enlighten and add value to the lives of our children and students. He commended CCADI and Mrs. Patricia Ogbonna, the Ada Ekpeye Logbo II for coming up with this very significant programme which according to him has widened the scope of the student’s knowledge about Nigeria. He noted that the entire process is centered on getting acquainted with the history of our great country and is very impressive because as a people we need to know where we are coming from if we must make headway and effect the needed changes that will reposition the country for greatness.

In her welcome address, the Ada Ekpeye Logbo II of Ekpeye Kingdom, Dr Patricia Wudigha Ogbonnaya, who also is the Author of Nigerian History, Social And Environmental Education noted that Quiz Nigeriana was aimed at championing the re-introduction of Nigerian History in schools, so as to inculcate and re-awaken the Nigerian consciousness in youths of Rivers State.

She said that her NGO, initiated the competition in 2011 to inspire teaching and learning of History in private secondary schools in the state, in partnership with the Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce.

Ogbonnaya explained that the contest was founded on the beauty of the diversity of Nigeria, adding that despite the diversity, unity and sustainable democracy molded the dreams and visions of the founding fathers of the country.

She charged Nigerian leaders to find ways to endear everyone to live together in peace, adding that to achieve this, leaders must promote peace and harmony across all communities. He thanked PHCCIMA, and other resource persons and dignitaries for their support for the programme assuring that the programme will continue to grow in the coming years.

In her brief remark, the Federal Lawmaker Representing Ahoada East/Abual Odual Constituency, Hon. Mrs. Betty Apiafi commended the organizers of the event saying she is very passionate about educational programmes of this nature. The federal lawmaker who also is the Chairman of Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce Educational Trade Group said she is happy that Nigerian History has been reintroduced in schools, saying her office will continue to support programmes that educate, build and mold the students, especially as it is designed to bring back young people’s interest in Nigeria history, unity, and patriotism.

In his remarks, the State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja, stated the importance of History in schools, adding that he was very happy that History has been re-introduced into the nation’s school curriculum.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Head of Service, Nnamdi Okpu, Gogo-Jaja, appealed to well-meaning Nigerians to invest in the welfare of Nigerian children to improve their capacity to contribute to the development of the country.

Speaking at the event, the Executive director of CCADI Mr. Amaechi, Kelechi Justin said quiz Nigerian is a competition for secondary schools in Nigeria. According to him, the aim of the competition is to encourage the children to learn more about Nigeria, its geographic location, natural resources, culture and tradition of the people amongst others as well as imbibe the old reading culture in the country.

Quiz Nigeriana which featured different events, climaxed with the Quiz competitions that focused on the history of Nigeria between 14 private secondary schools out of 38 schools that participated in the entire contest.

Prizes were presented to the three top schools, including cash, trophies, and plaques, among others.

Chairman of the occasion, Dr. Emi Membere-Otaji presented the first prize to Jephthah Comprehensive Secondary School, Chief Okpokiri Augustine Maxwell presented the second prize to Cilia’s International College, just as House of Representatives member, Hon. Betty Apiafi, presented the third prize to Citadel Group of Schools, at the end of the competitions.

The highlight of the event was the donation of cash by the PHCCIMA President and procurement of some of the Nigeria History, Social And Environmental Education books for the PHCCIMA Library, while the Federal lawmaker, Hon. Mrs. Betty Apiafi pledged to buy 500 copies for schools within her federal constituency.

The event also had in attendance, HRM King Felix Otuarigbo. Eze Ikpata III and Chairman Ahoada Council of Traditional Rulers among other traditional Ekpeye and Ukpata kingdom monarchs