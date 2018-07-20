Constituency Projects Not Cola-Nut For Lawmakers --- Ogwah

Major contender for the Isoko North Constituency seat in the Delta State parliament, Hon. Mike Ogwah has vowed to introduce a new dimension to legislative representation and legislation when he wins the seat in the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

Ogwah said his position is to demystify several conceptions shrouding legislative representation, nursed over time to rob the people of their entitlements.

In a chat with The Nigerian Voice in his office in Asaba, Hon. Ogwah disclosed that one of such conceptions which he is set to change, is the notion of constituency projects being cola-nuts for legislators.

According to him, those brewing such notions which he described as fallacies are not only enemies of the people, but society con-men set to swindle the people of their due.

He said, “What I know from federal to state is that lawmakers are given constituency projects to form part of development package for their people. These packages are meant to reflect the presence of government in such areas through the instrumentality of the lawmaker”.

Ogwah stated that no seasoned lawmaker has reason to lament his inability to replicate government development strides in his constituency adding that his emergence in the political scene as inspired by calls from his people is to actualize this yearning of theirs.

“There is no handicap for a legislator who knows his onions. How did padding come about? When the budget gets to the legislative, projects are added. These projects are from their various constituencies. It is only a legislator without requisite knowledge of the workings of the house that will lament non-inclusion”, he added.