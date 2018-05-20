Borno Social Media Frontiers Dissolve Exco, Constitute Interim Committee

After thorough consultations, the highest decision making body (Congress) the Borno Social Media Frontiers has unanimously agreed to dissolve all existing structure of the organization in order to bring sanity to the organization.

A statement issued Sunday by the outgoing Chairman Malam Jibrin Makinta on behalf of the BSF said a five member interim Executives body has been inaugurated to steer the affairs of the organization.

Also, a five member electoral panel has been constituted by the congress to prepare and conduct election of the officials in the next one month.

The New interim committee include:

1. Hon Dogo Mohammed Shettima - Interim Coordinator

2. Dr. Umar Abdullahi Maina - Interim Secretary

3. Hadiza Ali Shuwa - Member

4. Othman Wali Zannah - Member

5. Usman K. Damboa - Member

6. Hon Hauwa Magaji - Member

While the Electoral Panel constitute :

1. Hon Abdurahaman Ahmed Bundi - Chairman

2. Hon Mali Bulama Mali Gubio -secretary

3. Hon Lami Kaumi - Member

4. Hon Mahmoud Muhammad - Member

5. Hon El-lawan Mustapha

The statement further drew the attention of every member henceforth to forward all correspondences relating to BSF to the new interim committee while congratulating the new appointees and appreciating all former Executive members as well as the general members of the BSF.