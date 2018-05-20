Courageous Civilians Foil Suicide Bomb

What would have otherwise been a devastating suicide bomb attack on a mosque in Gashua village in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe state has been successfully foiled today by vigilant members of the community.

Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, Deputy Director Public Relations, Theatre Command, Operation Lafiya Dole in a statement Sunday said a female Boko Haram suicide bomber had infiltrated the mosque, while members were about to commence a prayer session but was detected when struggling to detonate a suicide vest strapped to her body.

She was quickly restrained by the locals, arrested and handed over to troops at Azare. Members of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Component of Operation Lafiya Dole at the location have safely defused the suicide vest, while the suicide bomber is currently receiving medical attention due to injuries sustained during her arrest.