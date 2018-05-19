Fayemi returning political violence to Ekiti, plans to unleash terror on opponents – PDP guber candidate

The Kolapo Olusola Campaign Organisation (KOCO), the campaign

organization of the Ekiti State Deputy Governor and Peoples Democratic

Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Prof Kolapo Olusola has accused

the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Dr Kayode Fayemi, of

planning a return of the culture of political attacks and killings to

the State as it was done when nine people were killed during his

tenure as governor.

In a statement on Saturday, Spokesperson of the Kolapo Olusola

Campaign Organisation, Lere Olayinka, described Fayemi's claim that

the Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose and the Peoples

Democratic Party (PDP) planned to attack supporters and associates of

former Governor Segun Oni, using thugs who would pretend to be working

for him (Fayemi), as a decoy for the plot by Fayemi and his men to

unleash terror on Ekiti State just the way his thugs attacked and

killed innocent people when he was governor.

The statement read; “our attention has been drawn to the statement

from the campaign office of the APC candidate, Kayode Fayemi, that

attacked was being planned against supporters of Chief Segun Oni by

the PDP, with the aim of causing disharmony among the two former

governors of the state as well as their supporters.

“We wish to state categorically that this is a lie from those whose

mouths are still full of the blood of innocent Ekiti people that were

killed when they were in office.

“For the avoidance of doubt, no one needs to cause further disharmony

among Fayemi and Oni as well as their supporters, other than the one

the obvious bitterness already existing among them.

“It is on record that on Sunday, May 13, 2018 when Fayemi visited Oni

at his Ifaki Ekiti country home, Oni's supporters openly embarrassed

Fayemi, calling him a thief and throwing sachet water at him. Video of

that show of embarrassing show of rejection of Fayemi by Oni's

supporters went viral online.

“We are also aware that Fayemi got so angry after the Ifaki Ekiti

embarrassment, which he accused Oni of masterminding that he vowed to

deal with him (Oni) and his supporters.

“Today, majority of Oni's supporters are already making moves to

return to the PDP and that must have been the reason Fayemi is

planning to unleash terror on them just as he did to the likes of

Chief Adeleye Awolumate, Kehinde Fajuyi, Michael Ipinlaye, Ayo Murphy

Jeje, Madam Juliana Adewumi, Yusuf Teslim Abiola, Foluso Ogundare,

Akinola Taiwo and Chief Omolafe Aderiye that were killed during his

ignoble tenure as governor.

“Ekiti people are therefore urged to be security conscious at this

time because it is obvious that despite his apologies and claim of

being a changed person, Fayemi thirst for blood of innocent sons and

daughters of Ekiti appears to remain unquenched.

Since May 29, 2014 that Governor Fayose assumed office, Ekiti has not

witnessed a single politically motivated attack and by the grace of

God, Prof Kolapo Olusola will maintain that record as governor.”