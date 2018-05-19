Fayemi returning political violence to Ekiti, plans to unleash terror on opponents – PDP guber candidate
The Kolapo Olusola Campaign Organisation (KOCO), the campaign
organization of the Ekiti State Deputy Governor and Peoples Democratic
Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Prof Kolapo Olusola has accused
the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Dr Kayode Fayemi, of
planning a return of the culture of political attacks and killings to
the State as it was done when nine people were killed during his
tenure as governor.
In a statement on Saturday, Spokesperson of the Kolapo Olusola
Campaign Organisation, Lere Olayinka, described Fayemi's claim that
the Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose and the Peoples
Democratic Party (PDP) planned to attack supporters and associates of
former Governor Segun Oni, using thugs who would pretend to be working
for him (Fayemi), as a decoy for the plot by Fayemi and his men to
unleash terror on Ekiti State just the way his thugs attacked and
killed innocent people when he was governor.
The statement read; “our attention has been drawn to the statement
from the campaign office of the APC candidate, Kayode Fayemi, that
attacked was being planned against supporters of Chief Segun Oni by
the PDP, with the aim of causing disharmony among the two former
governors of the state as well as their supporters.
“We wish to state categorically that this is a lie from those whose
mouths are still full of the blood of innocent Ekiti people that were
killed when they were in office.
“For the avoidance of doubt, no one needs to cause further disharmony
among Fayemi and Oni as well as their supporters, other than the one
the obvious bitterness already existing among them.
“It is on record that on Sunday, May 13, 2018 when Fayemi visited Oni
at his Ifaki Ekiti country home, Oni's supporters openly embarrassed
Fayemi, calling him a thief and throwing sachet water at him. Video of
that show of embarrassing show of rejection of Fayemi by Oni's
supporters went viral online.
“We are also aware that Fayemi got so angry after the Ifaki Ekiti
embarrassment, which he accused Oni of masterminding that he vowed to
deal with him (Oni) and his supporters.
“Today, majority of Oni's supporters are already making moves to
return to the PDP and that must have been the reason Fayemi is
planning to unleash terror on them just as he did to the likes of
Chief Adeleye Awolumate, Kehinde Fajuyi, Michael Ipinlaye, Ayo Murphy
Jeje, Madam Juliana Adewumi, Yusuf Teslim Abiola, Foluso Ogundare,
Akinola Taiwo and Chief Omolafe Aderiye that were killed during his
ignoble tenure as governor.
“Ekiti people are therefore urged to be security conscious at this
time because it is obvious that despite his apologies and claim of
being a changed person, Fayemi thirst for blood of innocent sons and
daughters of Ekiti appears to remain unquenched.
Since May 29, 2014 that Governor Fayose assumed office, Ekiti has not
witnessed a single politically motivated attack and by the grace of
God, Prof Kolapo Olusola will maintain that record as governor.”