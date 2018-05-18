Troops Overrun Boko Haram Hideout In Abaganaram ... Kill Two Insurgents, Uncover Ieds

Operation Lafiya Dole troops in a Joint Counter Insurgency Operation with Cameroonian Defence Forces and the Civilian Joint Task Force in the northern hinterlands of Borno State on Thursday over ran a Boko Haram hide out in Bukar Maryam and Abaganaram villages of Borno state.

The gallant troops overpowered the insurgents, killing two of them and capturing 11 men after a fierce fire fight, during an operation to clear the surrounding villages of fleeing Boko Haram terrorists.

Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, Deputy Director Public Relations,Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole in a statement issued Friday said the troops recovered two Multi Purpose Rocket Grenade Launcher ( Police Tear Gas Gun), one Rocket Propelled Gun Charger, two AK 47 Rifle magazines with 20 Rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition and one magazine vest.

Other logistics, including three motorcycles, one power generating set, a tool box, a pair of Camouflage, one military-type belt and one Boko Haram flag were also captured from the routed insurgents by the troops.

In a related operation, Explosive Ordnance Disposal team (EOD) of Operation Lafiya Dole yesterday successfully uncovered three Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) planted by Boko Haram terrorists in Doro Naira village to wreak havoc on the community.

The vigilant troops made the discovery during a Counter IED operation sweeping the general area of IEDs. The IEDs have been safely detonated by the EOD team.