TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 17 May 2018 23:21 CET

Photo Report: Saraki visits Khalifa Sheikh Isyaku Rabiu family

By Sunday Ogieva

The Senate President, H.E Senator Bukola Saraki paid a condolence visit to the family of Late Khalifa Isyaku Rabiu at their residence in Kano State.

Attached are pictures with the captions below

L- R: Chairman, IRS Airlines, Alhaji Rabiu Isyaku Rabiu; Senate President, H. E. Bukola Saraki; Founder/Executive Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu and Alhaji Nafiu Rabiu during a condolence visit by the Senate president to the family of late Khalifa Sheikh Isyaku Rabiu in Kano on Thursday.

L- R: Chairman, IRS Airlines, Alhaji Rabiu Isyaku Rabiu; Senate President, H. E. Bukola Saraki and Founder/Executive Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu during a condolence visit by the Senate president to the family of late Khalifa Sheikh Isyaku Rabiu in Kano on Thursday.


LOVE IS NICE. LOVE IS UNFAIR
By: akoaso, HH Germany

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists