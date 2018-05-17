7 Division, Mag Foundation Empowers 116 Widows, Wives Of Army personnel In Borno

The 7 Division, Nigerian Army in conjunction with Mallam Abdulmajid Garba (MAG) Foundation, a Kaduna based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) has trained and empowered One Hundred and Sixteen (116) widows and wives of Nigerian Army personnel at Maimalari Cantonment on skills acquisition and empowerment programme.

The three weeks intensive vocational training covers areas such as Fashion Design and Tailoring, Cosmetics, Leather Works, Catering Services, Satellite Dish Installation and Repairs, Hair Barbing and Hair Dressing. Others are Beads and Wire Works, Waina (Masa) Making, Photography and Video Coverage.

A statement issued Wednesday by Captain EMMANUEL ONYEACHONAM on behalf of the Deputy Director, 7 Division Army Public Relations, Colonel Kingsley Samuel said in his remarks during the graduation ceremony held at Command Day Secondary School, Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri Borno State, the special guest of honour, the Theatre Commander, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Major General Rogers Nicholas commended the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division, Major General IIbrahim Manu Yusuf for initiating the programme in collaboration with MGF which he said will go a long way in increasing households incomes of in barracks community.

He added that it was in line with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai's Barracks Investment Initiative Program (BIIP) to take care of the welfare of the troops and in way boost the morale of troops fighting against insurgency in the North East Nigeria by empowering their families and wards.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the GOC said the programme was aimed at supporting already established BIIP and Wolf Cooperative Societies in existence in the barracks community.

“On our part, 7 Division is involved in empowerment schemes such as crop farming, ranching and fish farming under the auspices of BIIP,an initiative of the COAS.

" In order to have access to soft loans, the Division launched the Wolf Cooperative Society Ltd which is duly registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission in accordance with extant laws of the Federation", General Yusuf said.

The GOC however promised to incorporate the beneficiaries into the Wolf Cooperative Society and provide them with stalls to take off.

He also charged the beneficiaries of the scheme to make use of the opportunity provided by the training to support their families and assured them of the Division's support to sustain their business after one year.

The Founder and Chairman of MGF, Dr Abdulmajid Garba thanked Military authorities for supporting the programme and allowing them into the barracks. He also thanked facilitators for providing essential services during the training.

Highlights of the occasion were the presentation of starter kits and tools packages to all the 116 beneficiaries who were pleasantly excited with the expensive starter packages.

Dignitaries at the event includes , the representative of the Borno State Commissioner of Justice, Formation Commanders, Principal Staff Officers of the Division, heads of various security agencies in the State, members of UN and NGOs, member of the Presidential Initiative on North East, beneficiaries and their families.