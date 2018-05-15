Male Suicide Bomber kills Self, 4 Civilian JTF, Injured 5 Others in Konduga

Borno state police command has confirmed that a male suicide bomber killed self and 4 Civilian JTF as well wounded 5 other people in Mandarari village of Konduga LGA of Borno state Tuesday afternoon.

The PPRO, Borno state police command , DSP Edet Oko stated this today in a statement made available to newsmen in Maiduguri this evening.

"Today being 15-05-18 at about 1330hrs in Mandarari village in Konduga LGA, a male suicide bomber detonated an IED strapped to his body, close to an Airtel Mast

.

"The resulting explosion killed the bomber and unfortunately, four civilian JTF operatives. Five other persons were injured.

" The Borno State Police Command immediately deployed men of the EOD unit and other combat teams to sanitize the scene and restore normalcy.

"The corpses and the injured have been evacuated to the hospital. The Commissioner of Police Borno State, CP Damian Chukwu once again assures members of the public of the readiness of the Command to protect lives and properties.

"He also urges members of the public to always remain vigilant and report suspicious persons and activities to the Police or other security agencies", Edet said.