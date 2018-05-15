Ife-Oluwa Grammar School Old students endorse Chief of Staff Gboyega Oyetola to succeed Aregbesola as Osun next Governor

The old students association of Ife-Oluwa Grammar School, Osogbo, Osun State has endorsed the Chief of Staff to Governor Governor Rauf Aregbesola, Mr Gboyega Oyetola to be the next Governor of the state.

The President of the association, Chief A. O Olodo while speaking during an Annual General Meeting of the group said Oyetola who also attended the Ife-Oluwa Grammar School, Osogbo has got what it takes to run and manage Osun and that the Chief of Staff is very suitable to be the next Governor of Osun State.

Olodo described the Chief of Staff as a reputable seasoned administrator and perfect gentleman who has the full grasp and adequate knowledge of the running and management of the governance of the state and also understood its peculiarities and diversity.

He said when Oyetola becomes the Governor of Osun State, he would use his wealth of experience to fast tract the development in the state by sustaining the legacies of the current administration and even surpass the adjudged excellent performance of his boss.

Top personality, particularly the schoolmates and childhood friends of the Chief of Staff who spoke on the occasion described Oyetola in glowing terms as they revealed that he was a very reliable, dependable, amiable and polite individual during their school days.

The old boys urged the people of the state to support and vote for Oyetola as the next Governor with assurance that he would not betray their trust.

In his response, Oyetola noted the great deeds being recanted are acts done in secret and in obedience to God Almighty.

He assured the people of the state of his commitment to the common good and impartiality to all, irrespective of their political affiliations , religion, culture or creed.

The group also commended Aregbesola for his wonderful performance and his desire to have Oyetola as his successor for the good of the people of the state.