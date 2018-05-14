BBC Hausa Women’s Writing Contest 2018 - now open

The BBC Hausa short story writing competition is now open for entries from all women writing in Hausa, irrespective of their nationality or experience.

Entries must be engaging works of fiction on any topic and should be between 1000 to 1500 words. A panel of judges will select one winner and two runners-up.

Jimeh Saleh, Editor of the BBC Hausa Service, says: “Since launching it two years ago, the competition has provided a platform for budding and established women writers to showcase their creativity and share their stories. We had over 400 entries last year and the stories had unique and fascinating perspectives on the daily challenges women face especially in Hausa communities.”

Last year’s edition of the annual contest was won by Maimuna Sani Beli. The panel of judges termed her idea about exploration of life after death as bold and creative.

Maimuna Sani Beli said:

“Up to this period, whenever I remember that moment when I was informed of my emergence as the winner of the BBC Hausa Short Story Writing Contest for Women, I smile to myself. Even though I was known as a fiction writer, I was only known within a narrow circle of the reading public that had read my books. But now anywhere I go and I mention my name people recognise me as the BBC Heroine. Winning this competition has opened a lot of doors for me in the world of fiction writing.”

The first edition was won by “Sansanin ’Yan Gudun Hijira”, a story narrating the plight of the victims of the Boko Haram crisis.

Entries are to be submitted to [email protected] by midnight July 8 2018.

BBC Hausa audience will be able to hear a selection of the stories on air in the coming months. The winner and two runners up will each receive a cash prize and plaque at a special awards night in the first week of Abuja in October.

Details of how to enter and the full terms and conditions are available on bbchausa.com .

For more information please contact BBC World Service Group Communications

[email protected]