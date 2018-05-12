Ex-PM Najib confirms Immigration blacklist

Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said he will remain in Malaysia with his family due to the Immigration Department's blacklist against him from leaving the country.

"I have been informed that the Immigration Department of Malaysia is not allowing my family and me to go out of the country.

"I will respect the decision and will remain in the country with my family," said the former prime minister on Twitter.

Earlier, he had said that he and his family would be taking a holiday out of the country starting Saturday.

He said he took full responsibility over the GE14 election results as Umno president and Barisan Nasional chairman, and would return next week to inform of his decision about his leadership role.

-The Star Online-