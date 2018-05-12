President Buhari Arrives Back From London Medical Trip

By The Nigerian Voice

By The Nigerian Voice

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja from a three-day trip to the United Kingdom, the Presidency has announced.

The president’s arrival was confirmed in a tweet on the President’s Twitter handle @NGRPresident.

Presidency Nigeria ✔@NGRPresident President @MBuhari is back in Abuja. He arrived this evening from London. 7:18 PM - May 11, 2018 832

676 people are talking about this

— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) May 11, 2018

The presidential jet that conveyed him from London landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja about 6.45pm.

He departed Abuja to London on Tuesday on another medical trip.

President Buhari was accompanied to the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, by some top government officials and presidential aides.

He was accompanied on the trip by his security officials and a few close aides.