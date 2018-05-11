Nigerian Army Kill 10 Armed Bandits In Adamawa, Recover Weapons

Troops conducting clearance operation in Numan general area of Adamawa State has neutralized 10 armed bandits following an encounter.

The ten bandits were neutralised during an operation which lasted for one hour. A statement issued yesterday, Thursday, by Brigadier General Texas Chukwu , the Director Army Public Relations said the items recovered include:

a. 18 motorcycles.

b. Two Dane guns.

c. One Sub Machine Gun.

d. One double barrel.

e. Four cartridges.

f. Thirteen rounds of 7.62mm ammunition NATO special.

g. One cutlass.

One of the bandits, Adamu Umar was captured during the operation. Preliminary investigation is ongoing. Meanwhile, the suspect and the remains of the 10 bandits neutralized have been handed over to the Nigeria Police.

The general public is advised once again to always report any suspicious activities to the law enforcement agents for prompt action.