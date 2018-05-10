Bill To Establish Delta State Special Offences Court Passed Into Law

A Bill for a Law to establish the Delta State Special Offences Court 2016 has been passed Into Law by the Delta State House of Assembly (DTHA).

The Bill was sponsored by the member representing Ethiope East in the House, Chief Evance Ochuko Ivwurie.

Meanwhile, three executive bills, at Wednesday's plenary session presided over by the Speaker, Sheriff Oborevwori, passed first reading on the floor of the House.

The bills include, a bill for a law to prohibit forceful entry and illegal occupation, violent and forceful conduct in relation to public and private landed properties in Delta State; a bill for a law to repeal and reenact the audit law CAP A15 2006 and provide for the audit of public accounts of the state Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and local governments and other matters connected therewith; and a bill for a law to regulate the financial management of the Delta State Government.

The bills were seconded by Hon. Samuel Mariere, Hon. Erezi Esievo, and Hon. Emeka Elekeokwuri and were slated for second reading on Tuesday 15 and 16 May 2018 respectively