I Realized Buhari Would Be Ineffective From Day One When He Read His Inaugural Speech-Ardoh

In this interview with Dr. Umar Ardo a PDP Gubernatorial aspirant and Secretary of the Northern Leaders and Stakeholders Assembly, Dr. Umar Ardo, takes a look at leadership style of President Muhammadu Buhari, the road to 2019 and the need to have a rescuer of the country from government's pillage.

The Excerpts:

President Buhari has formally declared to recontest 2019. What is your take on that?

Well, first I'll say it is within the president's constitutional right to contest again. But it's also within the rights of Nigerians to either elect or reject him. And in my reading of the national politics, I cannot see the president being reelected for two reasons. First, he has not made any appreciable impact in improving the standard of living of Nigerians; if anything, things have actually deteriorated. Second, it is apparent the president cannot effectively utilize power for the benefit of society. In addition, he has breached the trust of those who helped him come to power and created bitterness amongst his ardent supporters mainly in the North. Such conducts are against the basic tenets of interpersonal/political relationship. And, speaking as a Fulani man, such actions fall against Fulbe code of conduct, Pulaku. In fulfulde we call it "soidePulaku". Besides, talking about the Fulanis, there has never been a time when they ever faced existential challenges they face today. They've practically become endangered specie on account of misplaced government policies. Things cannot just continue like that. So where will his votes come from? The country has long gone past the president.

How does your organization, the NLSA, view the declaration of the president to recontest?

As far as the NLSA is concerned the declaration of Buhari is a non-issue. We have no animosity against him nor sympathy for him. What NLSA is interested in is a leadership that will help attain for the North our vision, mission and objectives as articulated in our mission statement. If Buhari can attain that for the North then NLSA as a body can support him, even though he's above 70 and has poor health record. But if he cannot then NLSA will continue its search for a civilian IBB.

What do you mean by civilian IBB?

What I mean is that when Buhari's military regime was drifting and plunging the country into chaos and human rights abuses, IBB came in within the military to rescue the country. Not that IBB was perfect, but at least he saved the country from the human right abuses. And now as a democracy the country is drifting under Buhari again, we need someone who would democratically defeat him at the polls and rescue the country. That person would be our civilian IBB; rescuer of the country from government's pillage.

The president's former colleagues in the army, OBJ, IBB and TY Danjuma advised him against contesting again. What is your opinion on this?

I believe those who advised him not to run are being kind to him and are lovers of this country because they know he has lost the support of majority of Nigerians and if he recontests and wants to use incumbency to force himself back to office, he will only plunge the country into unfathomable crises that will not be in the interest of anyone. But since he discountenanced with their advice we will all meet at the polls.

Should Nigerians pay much attention on the myriad of criticisms on the president's style of leadership?

For me personally, it appears Buhari lacks the fundamentals of leadership qualities to continue leading this country. One of such is empathy. Whosoever lacks empathy cannot be a good leader; and Buhari lacks empathy. He never puts himself in the position of the other person. He has already rubbed silver at the back of his glass; he ceases seeing anybody else but himself. I have my own personal experience with him, but I'll not bring that one yet. For now I'll narrate what I read in a book written by a former Justice of the Supreme Court. It was during Shehu Shagari's presidency that Army Council recommended Buhari for promotion and posting as GOC. But the Minister of Defence then changed that recommendation and sent someone else's name to President Shagari for approval. Somehow Buhari got to know of this change and so he ran to his friend, Dr. Mahmud Tukur, from Adamawa state, and together they approached the Supreme Court Justice who was a very close friend of President Shagari and begged him to intervene with the president. The Justice gave them a listening ear, and assured them that he'd take the matter up with the president and asked them to come back same time the next day. True to his word, the Justice went and put the issue before the president. Shagari confirmed to his friend that what Buhari and Dr. Tukur told him was indeed true, but he (the president) had already overruled the Defense Minister, reversed his recommendation and approved Buhari's promotion and posting as GOC. So the president told his justice friend to go back and tell Buhari that his promotion and posting have been approved and he should wait the announcement shortly. The Justice went back with the good news.

The next day, at the appointed time, Buhari and Tukur returned to see the Justice and he told them what the president had done and asked them to await the formal announcement. And in a matter of a day or two the announcement was made. Now, this is the one side of the story; the other side is like this:

On 31 December, 1983 President Shagari was overthrown in a military coup and Maj. General Buhari became the new Head of State. Former President Shagari was arrested and put under detention. Now Shagari had an elder brother, Alhaji Bello Magajin Shagari, who was at the time of the coup seriously sick and was lying at the State House Sick Bay. When Buhari took over, the new government removed Alhaji Bello from his sick bed and took him back to Sokoto and to Shagari village. Sadly, Bello Magajin died the next day. The Justice friend of the deposed president rushed to Shagari village for the condolence. After all the rites were concluded, the Justice was delegated by the family to go to Lagos and beg the new regime to allow him see the condition of the detained former president and inform him of the demise of his brother. Banking on the divine doctrine of one good turn deserves another, the Justice left for Lagos and headed straight to Dr. Mahmud Tukur's place, who was then Buhari's Minister for Commerce. He told the Minister of his mission and requested him to intervene with the Head of State. The Minister went and saw Buhari and returned, and the answer was negative - Buhari disapproved the request. The Justice then begged UmaruShinkafi who went and saw Buhari and made the request for the Justice to be allowed to see Shagari and inform him of the death of his brother. Shinkafi saw the Head of State and put forth the request but it was again denied. The long and short story of it is that he never saw Shagari till Buhari was overthrown. It was Babangida who allowed him to see Shagari and in fact allowed him daily visits till Shagari was finally released.

There was also the case of the wealthy American lady, Mahmet Ben Chembi, who brought in her $17 million from the US to invest in plumbing in the building of Abuja, but was framed of defrauding the Nigerian State and taken to Buhari's Military Tribunal and jailed for 95 years without a shred of evidence adduced against her by the government. On top of it, she was fined N500 million. It was Babangida that set up a Judicial Review Panel that reviewed the case and released her from jail.

There was also the case of a wealthy Nigerian woman resident in Saudi Arabia who returned to the country and was arrested on arrival at Kano airport, taken to tribunal and jailed 10 years for being in possession of N600. She had a 5-year old daughter who was sent to jail along with her.

Having read these, and many, many more of such, I came to the inevitable conclusion that a person like that cannot ever make a good leader. It is natural therefore for reasonable people to oppose such a leadership and look out for an alternative. This is exactly what is going on in Nigeria today. In fact, such frivolous and unfounded accusations inundating Buhari's past leadership has brought to serious question the current accusations against members of the past regime. No one should blame me if I question the truthfulness of the current exercise. After all, it is only after leaving office that the truth of one's tenure is revealed. For as far as I am concerned, the current so-called looters list is nothing more than names of the likes of Ben Chembi. If the man can do it then why can't he do it now? No wonder, with the absence of kangaroo military tribunals in the current democratic setup, the government is unable to successfully prosecute and convict any of the so-called looters 3yrs after coming to power beyond the pages of newspapers. Yes, I know those former leaders have their blames, but the Buhari leadership has the most blame. We in the PDP committed some mistakes and we recognized those mistakes and apologized. But Buhari committed worse atrocities as a military Head of State and so he owes the people of this country and even the international community apologies. But if he refused to apologize then I wish him good luck. At least Nigerians have seen PDP is humble enough to apologize. The world will wait to see if Buhari will be humble enough to do so too or remain defiant to truth.

With the PDP zoning the presidency to the North and with Buhari's declaration, it seems certain the North will produce the president. Has NLSA pinned down a suitable presidential candidate?

NLSA is still searching. As I said, we are searching for a democratic IBB who we will elect to come and maintain whatever that's good and reverse all that is bad, including the myriad of injustices, of the current Buhari leadership. But we're still to settle on any one person yet.

What kind of candidate are you people looking at?

NLSA will go for whoever meets our expectations, be he/she young or old, but not above 70 years and of good health. But my position is that in searching for the right candidate, Nigerians must incentivize talent while building a merit-based society. We therefore must consider everyone on his or her merit looking out for talent, character and commitment wherever they may be within our society. We must recognize and reward all men and women of excellence. We must look beyond the surface of family, ethnic, religious background, social status and the patina of appearance; someone who will shun away deceit and injustice in governance as being perpetrated today. He must be a person with real virtues aiming at the greater goal of effective management of our resources and directing state priorities for the good of our people; and all these we must do with the singular aim of building and developing our people and society to the highest standard possible.

You are a PDP member. With the current position of disarray of your party, do you see the PDP making any impact at all in the 2019 presidential election?

PDP is not in any disarray. We're solid and will wrestle power from the APC. I assure u that PDP has its joker and we will pull it out at the right time. Buhari is not a threat to us. All PDP needs to do is to mobilize Nigerians of good standing to come together in sincerity to rescue the country under the platform of the PDP, the most feasible opposition party with the best chance to defeat the incumbent Buhari-led APC regime. Any splinter group that hopes to dismantle the PDP structure, supersede its name and logo and come up with a new political movement capable of winning national elections in the next 10months, it's going to be performing almost a miracle. The best way is for everyone to bury their hatchets and forge under a panPDP platform and wrestle state power from APC. I am sure PDP men can built this necessary political understanding; the party has already set the base. Anything to the contrary is an obstruction.

What is your take on Obasanjo's Coalition so far and it's romance with the SDP?

Obasanjo's coalition and factions of the SDP and APC will collapse into PDP. Just wait for the Congress of APC. They'll break into three with one faction coming into PDP, one will remain with Buhari and the other will remain independent. That will be the end of APC and the party will suffer a crushing defeat.

Sir, what is your opinion on the president's comment on Nigerian youths at the Common Wealth Summit?

This is what I heard the president say on the youth: "..... A lot of them have not been to school and they are claiming that Nigeria has been an oil producing country, therefore they should sit and do nothing and get housing, healthcare and education free.” Now, if you take 'a lot' from a whole, what will be left is 'a few'. That means, according to the president, only a few of Nigeria's youths have been to school. The president may very well be correct on this; and that is a non-offensive fact, though as a longtime leader in the country is self-indicting. Where the president is wrong and offensive is when he added that ".... they are claiming that Nigeria has been an oil producing country, therefore they should sit and do nothing and get housing, healthcare and education free". What this means is that, according to the president,majority (a lot) of Nigerian youths are simply sitting down idle, expecting their oil-producing country to carter for their needs. This is where the president got it wrong and a proof that he does not even understand the issues confronting this country. Nigerian youths are daily struggling to make ends meet in a country dominated by venal old political and military elites, to which the president is a central figure, who since independence cornered the Nigerian state and its resources to themselves and members of their families. Yet, the fact that the president will have the heart to make such a callous statement against the youth has shown how insensitive he is to the plight of the Nigerian youths.

Secondly, not only the president's comment was insensitive and offensive but the venue of the comment made it even worse. I can understand if the president was sitting in the Villa with our youths and saying this to them directly; but to go behind their back to a foreign land before the second largest international body, next only to the United Nations, and make such a degrading comment against the youths is inconceivable. I think the president needs to apologize to the Nigerian youths and to us their parents.

I can remember the president making such statements in the USA, in Germany, in France and now in the UK which ultimately become subject of serious criticisms at the home front. Why do you think this is happening?

The main reason why the president is making all such goofs is simply because he lacks a professional political advisory team led by a proficient political adviser. You cannot lead a nation successfully on personal reflects. It doesn't work like that; it never did, it never will. But since President Buhari is insisting that he can do it, I can only wish him good luck.

You worked for Buhari in 2015, do you have any regret doing that?

Yes I did work for Buhari in 2015, like most Northerners because of the security situation in our various states which the Jonathan administration seemed unable to resolve. No, l have no regrets because good thing has come out of it - Nigerians now know the extent of Buhari's leadership capacity and that's good.

What are the qualities you saw in him then to have worked for him?

Nothing specific except that as a former military governor of the Northeast zone I thought he understood the area very well. Besides, having reputed to have chased Chadian rebels out of Nigeria as the GOC 3 division one expected him to be able to resolve the security situation effectively. Also, his war against indiscipline campaign as head of state seemed to be a plus for him, believing that he would bring about discipline in the country.

Were you convinced that he would be a good leader?

My involvement in Buhari’s politics was driven by two basic considerations: viz. patriotism and personal political survival! My involvement in Buhari’s politics was driven by two basic considerations: viz. patriotism and personal political survival! On the patriotic front, my major consideration was for the nation and my party, the PDP. On the nation, I was not happy with the way President Goodluck Jonathan was handling the politics of the country, especially the Boko Haram issue in the Northeast zone where I come from. My state of Adamawa was among the worst hit and that was unacceptable. With regards to the party, it was my conviction that PDP needed to be out of government for one term of four years for it to do some soul searching, house cleansing and return to power and be effective in the service of the country. So in my judgment, my action was going to be in the best interest of the nation and the party.

At what point did you realize that he's not a capable leader?

I realized he would be ineffective from day one when he read his inaugural speech. It was not inspirational at all but full of rhetorics. I knew then he won't achieve anything. But my consolation was that his regime would give Nigerians the opportunity to compare and contrast with the PDP that can give the PDP an advantage to come back in 2019.

Don't you think he would lose the 2019 election? If yes, what are the indices?

I can assure u, by God's Will, he will lose 2019 no doubt. There is only one general indicator to this; he has not done any one single thing right since he came to office, not in his appointments, nor in his projects, nor in his projections, nor in his policies, nor even in his words. Analyze anything that Buhari did or say that is done or said rightly and you will fine none. That is a harvest of electoral defeat for him.