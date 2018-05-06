Nigeria Police Force (npf) Recruitment: Screening, Examination To Kick-start Monday

Eligible Deltans, who applied for recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force and have received notification from the Police Service Commission, would physically appear for screening and examination on Monday, 7th May, 2018 at 8 am at the Cenotaph, Asaba, the State Police Command has said.

In a press release by the Police Public Relations Officer (PP), DSP Andrew Aniamaka, Saturday and made available to journalists in Asaba, said “Only shortlisted applicants should report for the exercise with the original copies of their credentials, guarantor’s forms and other relevant documents”.

He said, “Applicants are enjoined to comply with this schedule irrespective of date contained in the notification they earlier received to avoid missing out of the exercise. The image maker added that applicants who have not yet received

notification may wish to come along with their relevant credentials/documents and check at the Police State Headquarters, Okpanam Road, Asaba if they are shortlisted.