Why I Want A Second Term As President – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his seeking re-election is not due to satisfy personal ambition, gain, or for frivolities, but to serve the people and improve their lives.

President Buhari, who spoke through a statement signed by Malam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, maintained that the passion to serve and see real changes in the lives of Nigerians informed his choice to join partisan politics in the first place.

The President Buhari who spoke at the All Progressives Party’s (APC) Ward Congress held at Bayagida Model Primary School, Daura, Katsina State on Saturday, said the zeal inspired him to contest elections in 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015.

He stressed that his decision to seek a second term in office was borne out of a deep passion to serve Nigerians, and not for personal gains, noting that his administration had started the process of ensuring fairness, justice and equity, in spite of challenges, and would work hard to consolidate on the gains.

Buhari said: “I am not in politics for fun, frivolity or to amass wealth. I have always been driven by a deep sense of commitment to make a difference to lives of our people.

“After my retirement from the Army, or forceful retirement, I sat back and watched as events unfolded on the political turf, and realised the country needed an intervention for fairness, justice and inclusion of Nigerians in the issues that affect their lives.”

The President called for patience, maturity and orderliness as the 2019 elections calendar begins to unfold, even as he urged political parties, candidates and the electorate to put the country first and always remember that “victory ultimately belongs to God.’’

He said: “After going to the court so many times to challenge results of elections in 2003, 2007 and 2011, and going up to the Supreme Court, I concluded that ultimately it is God who determines who will win elections, and in 2015 I got here.’’

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State, in his remark, said the process of electing the leaders of the party at the ward level was hitch-free, orderly and based on the constitution of the APC.

“What we have here are our leaders that were chosen based on consensus and we are happy that it reflects the will of the people and the APC constitution.

“We followed the process to also ensure that there is affirmation,’’ he said.

Ahmad Usman El-Marzuq, Chairman of the Organising Committee for the Ward Congress and the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, urged the party leaders to remain loyal and live up to expectations.

-Independent-