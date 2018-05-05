GTBank Launches Days of Dorcas Online Photography Competition

Foremost African financial institution, Guaranty Trust Bank plc, launches the Days of Dorcas Online Photography Competition. The contest is part of the bank’s Art635 Gallery initiative aimed at promoting Arts and supporting African artists.

The online competition gives budding African female photographers, between the ages of 18 - 39 years, the opportunity to enhance their career in visual arts and photography. To participate in the contest, interested artists/photographers are expected to send in their entries on the theme “The elegance of the African people” via the website; www.art635.gallery/daysofdorcas .

Entries close on 17th of May 2018 and will be assessed by a panel of judges. The top 25 finalists will receive a 6-day workshop (between 28th May, 2018 - 2nd June, 2018), which will be facilitated by experts in the arts and photography industry. The winner and the 1st runner up at the workshop will be rewarded with photography equipment.

The experts that will train the top 25 at the workshop are;

Bénédicte Kurzen, renowned documentary and journalism photographer

TY Bello, celebrity photographer and philanthropist

Jumoke Sanwo, Video Art and Virtual Reality artist

Yetunde Ayeni-Babaeko, Founder of Camara-Studios

Uche Okpa-Iroha, Founding member of Blackbox photography and the Nlele Institute

Commenting on the Days of Dorcas Online Photography Competition, Mr Segun Agbaje, the Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank plc, said; “At GTBank, we support hard work and creativity by encouraging young people to embrace every opportunity for self-expression. By organizing the Days of Dorcas Online Photography Competition, we are helping promising artists and photographers to boost their skills as well as explore various ways to make a living off their works.”

GTBank has consistently played a leading role in Africa’s banking industry and is geared towards enriching lives through the different arms of its corporate social responsibility, which is in the area of Community Development, Education, Environment and Arts.