TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 30 April 2018 19:51 CET

Pope Francis decries attack on church in Nigeria that killed 15

By The Nigerian Voice
Click for Full Image Size

Pope Francis has decried an attack on a church in Nigeria that killed 15 people, including two priests.

In remarks Sunday to the public in St. Peter’s Square, the pontiff prayed that Nigeria’s Christian community can find harmony and peace.

The massacre last week occurred in Benue state in central Nigeria, which has recently seen a series of attacks, many linked to an ongoing dispute between farmers and herdsmen.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has described the attacks on churches as an attempt to stoke religious conflict.


The world is full of setbacts ,if you ever face one do not let it swallow you up.
By: Abdul mumin

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists